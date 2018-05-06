Government must disclose cost of Presidential diaries – Apaak

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Clement Apaak is Member of Parliament for Builsa South

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South has challenged the Akufo-Addo government to tell Ghanaians the cost incurred in printing the 2017 and 2018 presidential dairies.

Dr Clement Apaak said it would be better for New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to come clean on the matter as a way of ensuring transparency for the country.

Dr Apaak made the call during an interaction with the media in Parliament after the House adjourned sitting.

Nana Akufo-Addo, then flagbearer of the opposition NPP in 2015 alleged at an International Conference of the party's at the NH Grand in Amsterdam that President John Mahama’s administration had spent $10 million on printing presidential diaries.

The then opposition leader also lambasted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for putting together $10 million as a down payment for the debt owed to Nigeria for the supply of gas to Ghana.

Dr Apaak also questioned the integrity of the current NPP administration for going ahead to print presidential dairies when in the past they had criticised it as a wasteful spending.

“It is not proper to accuse your predecessors of an offence you couldn’t justify and then you go on and also produce a dairy” he questioned.

He called on the government to come out with the modalities they used in the printing of the recent diaries and explained that during the previous administration, the then Chief of Staff issued a letter to one of three entities which usually sent proposals indicating an interest to produce the presidential dairies.

According to him, upon selecting one, the letter is then given to that entity to solicit funding on their own and in return, the monies that they got from that fundraising was used to defray the cost of the dairy, so we never paid a cent

Dr Apaak insisted on knowing the modalities the current government had deployed in producing the presidential dairy and stated that if the modalities and condition for producing the current dairies were the same as the NDC’s time, then on what basis did he accuse them of spending $10 million.

“If the current government will admit that what the NDC administration did was not wrong and that they replicated the same thing, fair and good, then we move on” he added.