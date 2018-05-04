Black Princesses: Female U-20 team to begin camping on Monday

Ghana’s female Under-20 national team the Black Princesses, will begin camping next week after several weeks of delay.

The team secured qualification for the World Cup in January, and have since been out of camp.

Head Coach of the side Yusif Basigi revealed in an interview with Citi Sports, that the team will begin camping for the upcoming World Cup in France on Monday.

“The good news is that we have been cleared to begin camping, so we will start on Monday. Its a big relief to me, the technical staff and the players as well,” he said.

“We are hoping to use the little time we have judiciously to come out with something fruitful at the end.”

Ghana will kick off their campaign against the hosts France, at Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, on August 5, before facing the Netherlands and New Zealand on August 8 and 12 respectively.