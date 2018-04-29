Black Stars: Black Stars friendly against Japan and Iceland to cost $465,000

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to earn $465,000 from forthcoming Black Stars international friendlies against 2018 FIFA World Cup bounds, Japan and Iceland.

The West Africa powerhouse are due to engage Japan and Iceland on June 1 and 7 respectively as part of the two nations preparations ahead of the upcoming Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup - which is slated to commence in June.

Ghana will receive $300, 000 from the game against Japan, whilst Iceland match would fetch $165,000.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the two friendlies, was organised on behalf of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by United Football Management and Evol Sport.

A statement signed by the Technical Advisor of the Sports Ministry, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah on Friday revealed the arrangements of the double header.