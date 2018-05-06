Home | News | World: Saudi Arabia detains activists who pushed to end ban on women driving

World: Saudi Arabia detains activists who pushed to end ban on women driving

Dan Soko

The Saudi government has billed the lifting of the driving ban as part of a reform push spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The changes have also included curtailing the powers of religious authorities and expanding the entertainment options available in the conservative kingdom.

But those efforts have coincided with waves of arrests that have scooped up clerics, businessmen, members of the royal family and activists who have a history of challenging the government’s positions. Many of them have not been officially charged with crimes despite having been held for months.

In a message on Twitter early Saturday, the Saudi Interior Ministry confirmed that seven people had been arrested after being accused of communicating with “foreign entities,” infiltrating the government and providing financial support to “hostile elements abroad to undermine the security and stability of the kingdom.”

The ministry did not provide the names of those arrested.

But among those detained were women who had challenged the government’s driving ban by getting in their cars and driving, and men who had supported their cause or had defended them in court.

They included Loujain al-Hathloul, who was detained for more than 70 days in 2014 after she tried to drive her car across the border into Saudi Arabia from the United Arab Emirates.

Before her detention by Saudi authorities this week, Hathloul had been studying in the UAE, where she was arrested by security forces and forcibly returned to Saudi Arabia, her associates said.

After her return, she and a number of other activists who had challenged the driving ban were barred from leaving the kingdom.

Others detained included Eman al-Nafjan and Aziza al-Yousef, who challenged the driving ban, and Ibrahim Mudaimeegh, who had served as Hathloul’s lawyer.

The detainees’ associates spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions from Saudi authorities.

It was unclear why the government detained the activists.

Around the time last year that the government announced it was going to lift the ban on women driving, authorities contacted a number of women who had campaigned against the ban and warned them to avoid talking about the issue on social media or with journalists, some of them said later.

Many of them assumed that the government did not want them to take credit publicly for the policy change in an absolute monarchy that suppresses activism.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BEN HUBBARD © 2018 The New York Times

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

May 19, 2018

Bukom Banku Granted Bail

May 19, 2018

Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

May 19, 2018

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

May 19, 2018

Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

May 19, 2018

Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

May 19, 2018

UNICEF Challenged Media To Protect Rights Of Children

May 19, 2018

Christ Apostolic Church Rises Against Gay Marriages

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

About $29,000 Discrepancy Discovered In 2015 GHEITI Report

May 17, 2018

3 ECG Meter Thieves Arrested

May 17, 2018

2 Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery, Wee

May 17, 2018

Meteo Agency Warns Of ‘Heavy Rainstorm’ Today

May 17, 2018

Nana B, Abdul Ganiyu In Election Alliance

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!