FIFA World Cup: Injury rules out five key Black Princesses players

Dan Soko

Ghana have been dealt with a massive blow as five players have been ruled out for the upcoming FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Striker Priscilla Adubea who finished as a joint top scorer in the Africa qualifiers, defenders Uwaisa Mawia, Gladys Amfobea and Noami Anima as well as winger Adizatu Mustapha will not be available for the competition which starts on August 5.

The five players have all suffered various degrees of injuries and need surgeries to make it to the competition according to head Coach of the side Yusif Basigi.

“It will really affect us, but you know life must go on, we have to re-adjust immediately,” he told Starr Sports.

“This is the time I have to watch really closely to get back-ups and even someone who will stand in for Adubea, this is the time we need to work this as soon as possible,” he told Starr Sports.

“I hope the GFA and the Sports Ministry facilitate for these players to undergo their surgeries as soon as possible.”

Coach Yusif Basigi must work thoroughly to get good replacements for the five key players.

The Black Princesses are in the same group with host France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

credit: Ghanasportsonline

