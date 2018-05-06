Home | News | Music Video: Street4tune - Ego Bee

Music Video: Street4tune - Ego Bee

Dan Soko

African Trap artiste Street4tune has unleashed unto the music scene visual for his debut single “Ego Bee”.

Trap music is gradually taking a stand in the Ghanaian music industry with new diverse artists cropping out daily with a different creative approach to the genre.

One such artiste putting African Trap music on the map is Street4tune.

Street4tune who is currently signed to Blackstreet 4orce has released a new single titled “Ego Bee” to inspire and prepare the youth ahead for the future.

Street4tune said his own life inspired the creation of the song, chasing your dreams, sometimes you get to a point where you feel it’s never going to work out, it was at that point in his life where he lacked motivation that he put the song together.

The video depicts the life of a hustler and its motive is to bring motivation to the streets.

Enjoy the video below.

