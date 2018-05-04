Black Stars to earn $465,000 from two international friendlies

Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Nigeria's Buhari under fire for saying youths want everything free
- Senegal police fire tear gas to break up anti-government protest
- Burundi MPs approve police searches without warrants
- FIFA Dismiss Rhian Brewster’s Claim Of Racism
- Chelsea’s Alonso Banned For Three Games For Violent Conduct
- CAF Competitions: Nigeria Set To Lose Slots
- Beware of fake news – Mac Manu
- Zylofon CEO donates GHC 20,000 to Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams
- ‘The Tiger’s Roar’ On April 27
- "We Want To Rebrand And Rebuild Ashantigold" - Frederick Acheampong
- Elmina Sharks Prez. Papa Kwesi Nduom Rejects Report Of Assault On Referee Nuhu Liman
- How Police Recovered Stolen Mace Of The Senate
- Ethiopia prime minister names new cabinet
- Oil theft 'costing Libya over $750 mn annually'
- AshantiGold SC Coach CK Akonnor Delighted With WAFA Draw
- Andre Ayew Anticipates 'Difficult' Manchester City Clash
- FIFA Hand Out Fines For ‘Third Party’ Deals
- Russia 2019: VAR Replay Clips To Be Shown On Big Screens
- Microfinance Finance Institutions: BoG to take action against MFIs breaking rules
- WATCH: Lady Kess drops colourful video for "To Wo Boase"
- Strategy: 12-year-old Jeff Bezos designed a survey to rate his middle-school teachers (AMZN)
- Girls & Women: 7 facts that show why poverty is sexist
- Finance: The Southwest plane window blew out after engine explosion, but airplane windows are stronger than you think
- Special Prosecutor: Supreme Court throws Ayine's application against Amidu
- Premier League: Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible
- Help save Ghana from corruption - Auditors told
- Ernest Thompson, others to face prosecution
- Don’t tribalise the creation of new regions - Togbe Afede
- Goil Filling Station nearly got burnt by fire
- Pay your taxes to help in nation building - NCCE
- Three arrested during WASSCE in Tamale
Click Here to Comment on this Article