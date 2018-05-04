Black Stars to earn $465,000 from two international friendlies

Accra, May 18, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA), would earn $465,000 from two international friendlies against Japan and Iceland.



The Black Stars would play two international friendlies against Japan and Iceland on June 1 and 7, respectively.

Ghana would earn $300,000 from the game against Japan, whilst Iceland match would fetch $165,000.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sport, the amount would cater for the international air travel and appearance fee of the team, while the internal transportation, accommodation and feeding would be catered for by the Federations of the host countries.

The ministry said, matches between Japan and Iceland, were being organised on behalf of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by United Football Management and Evol Sport.

GNA