In English there is s proverb - excess of everything is bad. Legendary writer Charles Dickens said, heroes are mostly born from the concentration camps, prisons or intimidation of the cruel monarchs. Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate Dr Elie Wiesel said, "Imprisonment can not kikl the spirit in a prisoner. Instead it boosts the spirit and turns it into fire, which ultimately would burn the oppressors and the cruel regime into ashes."

Since 2012, internationally acclaimed multiaward winning anti militancy and pro Israel journalist and newspaper editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has been languishing in prison since November 2012 I. Bangladesh. Anti West and antisemitic autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina and her cronies are applying numerous evil tactics I. keeping this fireband senior journalist in prison indefinitely. But, most possibly, the episode of Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim is going to repeat in the case of Shoaib Choudhury. Most possibly, Choudhury will walkout of the prison with dignity while Sheikh Hasina and her nefarious band of culprits will walk into the prison - most possibly to serve multiplied convictions or even face the gallow.

Cruel dictator and darling of Iran-Palestinian - Sheikh Hasina most certainly does not realize the power of the G-d of Israel. She and her cohorts don't know the spirits of the Zionists [Shoaib Choudhury also is a proud Zionist]. Most importantly, she fails understanding the Jewish people around the world and in Israel. They definitely are not feeling amused at them way Sheikh Hasina has been treating Shoaib Choudhury and keeping him in prison for such a long period.

I think, it is time to tell Sheikh Hasina - policymakers in the West ate finaziling a Saddam model action for her. Sheikh Hasina is not only a cruel autocrat and human rights violator, she and her government are continuously committing crimes against humanity, such as enforced disappearences, extrajudicial killings, and even using of military grade nerve agent on the people, which Sheikh Hasina had received in 2013 from Russia when she signed a multi billion dollar arms purchase deal with that Stalinist country.

Days of Sheikh Hasina and her band of evils are numbered. Their doomsday is very near and inevitable!

The author is a freelance columnist writing on diversified issues in Bangladeshi and international newspapers.