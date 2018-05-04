Home | News | Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry, Meghan Now Married

Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry, Meghan Now Married

Dan Soko

Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle sealed their wedding vows with a kiss on the steps outside Windsor's St. George's Chapel on Saturday, cheered on by delighted crowds.

The couple exchanged vows and rings before the Queen and 600 guests at St George's Chapel.

Wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Ms Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle.

Following their marriage, the couple will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Among the guests were Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Sir Elton John.

Ms Markle had 10 bridesmaids and pageboys - including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen.

After her father,Thomas, was unable to attend for health reasons.

In her vows, Ms Markle did not promise to "obey" her husband, while the prince broke with royal tradition by choosing to wear a wedding ring.

Prince Harry's ring is a platinum band with a textured finish and Ms Markle's has been made from a piece of Welsh gold.

Lady Jane Fellowes, the sister of Prince Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, gave a reading.

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir performed Ben E. King's soul classic Stand By Me during the service.

As the bride and groom signed the register, 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason - who won the 2016 BBC's Young Musician - performed three pieces - by Faure, Schubert and Maria Theresia von Paradis, with musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia.

The gospel choir will also perform Etta James' uplifting version of Amen/This Little Light of Mine as the newlyweds leave the chapel.

Following the service, a carriage procession will travel along a route including Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road, Long Walk and back to Windsor Castle, where up to 100,000 well-wishers are expected to be waiting.

All 600 guests will then attend a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by the Queen.

During this reception, Ms Markle will reportedly break with tradition for royal brides and make a speech.

Other celebrities in attendance included tennis star Serena Williams, TV personality James Corden, singer James Blunt, actor Carey Mulligan, and rugby star Jonny Wilkinson.

Prince Harry's uncle, Earl Spencer, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton, were also invited.

Sarah Dankwah Jeremie

