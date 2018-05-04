Home | News | Rafael Benitez Open To Torres Reunion

Rafael Benitez Open To Torres Reunion

Dan Soko
Rafael Benitez Open To Torres Reunion

The Spanish coach has worked with Torres on two occasions, firstly at Liverpool in 2007, and then later at Chelsea, where the pair were reunited in 2013. The forward joined Liverpool from Atletico Madrid, and he eventually returned there in 2015, has remained with his boyhood club ever since.

Torres has now drawn an end to this chapter of his career, however, bowing out with a Europa League victory, and saying his emotional farewell to a club that he has scored 127 goals for on Friday.

The Spaniard is now ready for a new challenge, but he has not yet decided his next destination. Rumours have recently linked 'El Niño' with his old mentor, who now manages Newcastle, and Benitez has affirmed these rumours, saying that he would be keen to work with the 34-year-old again.

Speaking to Spanish outlet 'Marca', Benitez said that the hard part of bringing Torres to Newcastle would be on the player's end. "I think it will be harder for him to come," Rafa stated. "Not because we don't want to."

"I don't know what's going on in his head, but maybe he is thinking about something else."

However, although it would be tricky to pull off, Benitez would be keen on sorting out a move. "It would be appealing," he said. "But I don't think it would be easy."

"In Liverpool he was sensational. Then we went to Chelsea and, although he had a bad time when he arrived, he was essential for us in winning the Europa League."

