Felix Annan Named In Black Stars Sqaud For Japan And Iceland Friendlies

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has included Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan in his squad ahead of the two international friendlies against Japan and Iceland next month.

The promising shot-stopper has been a top performer for the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghanaian top-flight league as well as their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Annan has made fourteen (14) appearances for Asante Kotoko this season with four clean sheets to his credit.

Ghana will be facing Japan on June 4th and Iceland on 7th June.