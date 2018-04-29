Home | News | Three dead, six injured in accident near Mankessim

Three dead, six injured in accident near Mankessim

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

The mangled car with bloodstains

A woman and two men died on the spot early Saturday morning while six people sustained various degrees of injuries when their bus crashed into a trailer at Ekumfi Abor Junction, near Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality.

They were on board a sprinter bus that was moving from Mankessim to Accra.

The dead whose bodies have been deposited at the Saltpond Municipal Hospital mortuary include the driver’s mate whilst the injured include the driver.

According to an eyewitness, the Sprinter bus, from the Mankessim lane, was overtaking other cars when the driver realized he was going to collide with oncoming cars.

In a split second decision to get back to its lane, the driver could not control the bus and bumped it into the trailer of a truck in the lane of the bus, leading to the clash.

When Citi News visited the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Mankessim Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital where the injured had been sent, the nurses indicated they were still in the process of resuscitating them.

Five of the injured, including a child, were being treated at the Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital, but the driver of the bus, who sustained some minor injuries, had his treatment at the Saltpond Municipal Hospital and was discharged shortly afterwards.

A family member of one of the injured told Citi News at the hospital: “Our sister bade farewell to us early this morning that she was going to her husband at Accra, and the next thing we heard was she had been involved in an accident”.

As at the time Citi News was leaving the hospital at Mankessim, an ambulance service was ready to transfer three of the injured to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

