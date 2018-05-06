NPP communicators threaten boycott over neglect

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have served notice they might boycott speaking for the government on various media platforms if steps are not taking to address their concerns.

The party’s communicators are grieving over how leadership of the party have ‘totally neglected’ their welfare since the party assumed the mantle of governance on January 7.

According to Abusuafmonline sources, most of the communicators who are first degree holders are jobless and can barely afford square meals a day.

Speaking to this website on anonymity, a member of the communications team of the party laments, ‘people like Ernest Owusu Bempah of the National Democratic Party has been posted to Ghana Gas as Public Relations Officer, Charles Owusu of the Progressive People’s Party is the liaison officer for the Ghana Forestry Commission and the later day defected member of the National Democratic Congress, Awal Mohammed, is serving as the Youth Employment Agency PRO while senior communicators who are masters degree holders have been abandoned.’

The situation has angered the party’s communications front which includes mainstream communicators and serial callers who have unanimously threatened to boycott communications job for the party in the coming days.