Mahama mobbed at Super OD’s funeral

Former President John Mahama arriving at the Super OD's final funeral rites

Enthused National Democratic Members (NDC) were all over the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama when he showed up at the final funeral rites of late actor, Asonaba Kweku Darko popularly known as “Super OD”.

Some bigwigs of the NDC including Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Kofi Adams and Appiah Stadium among others accompanied the former President as he filed past the body of the veteran comedian who is laid in state at Swedru-Abodom in the Central Region.

The security around the former first man in the country had to double up to control fans who were excited to see him.

Super OD’s funeral has the resemblance of a the mini-congress for the NDC party as party members are clad in the party’s paraphernalia probably because of his closeness to party personalities like President Mahama.