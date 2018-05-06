Home | News | $1 million per constituency being used to build dams, toilets – Minister

$1 million per constituency being used to build dams, toilets – Minister

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Mavis Hawa Koomson 234Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Special Development Initiatives Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, says the government has begun implementation of the disbursement of the $1 million per constituency promised in the 2016 manifesto of the governing New Patriotic Party.

According to the Minister, out of the amount promised, projects such as the One Village One Dam is being executed with 570 dugouts currently under construction in the three Regions of the North in the first phase of the Project before it spreads to other regions in the country, while 275 ambulances are being procured for each constituency, water supply system among other initiatives are also being carried out and therefore criticism that the government has reneged on that promise is out of ignorance.

Former President John Dramani Mahama chided the Akufo-Addo-led government for its continual deceit to Ghanaians by always making unfeasible promises and its inconsistency with timelines.

Speaking during the maiden National Conference of Ex-MMDCEs, former President Mahama berated the ruling government that the one million dollars per constituency President Akufo-Addo promised to Ghanaians during the electioneering period is nowhere to be found as the government keeps giving excuses for its disbursement.

” People don’t understand and they will not ask for clarification. The one million per constituency will not be put into people’s pocket to be spent. If we do that how do we account to the people? But because we want to account to Ghanaians we are giving these CEO the responsibility to implement to the project. The money is not to be given to the people to show among themselves. The projects such as water, dugouts, toilets, warehouses and the constituency need assessment. These are the projects the 1 million per constituency is to be used for,” she said.

She expressed optimism that, with the stringent measures put in place to check financial infractions and prevent another SADA Scandal Saga, the Development Authorities created and mandated to implement the $1 million Dollar per constituency, will initiate more needful projects to constituents across all 275 constituencies with value for money.

