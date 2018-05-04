Botwe singled out for praise by the President

By
Dennis Peprah, GNA
Akonkonti-Odumase, (B/A), May 19, GNA –
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has publicly applauded the Minister of
Regional Reorganization and Development, Mr. Dan Kwaku Botwe, for good
performance.
He could not hide his admiration for the job
done in respect of the government’s drive towards the creation of new regions,
labelling him as one of the best performing Ministers in his government.
The President said Mr. Botwe’s Ministry which
was facilitating the constitutional processes for the creation of additional
regions had performed creditably and deserved commendation.
This was when he interacted with the
‘Coalition of Bono Chiefs’- spearheading efforts at getting a separate region
carved out of Brong-Ahafo and to be known as ‘Bono East Region’, at
Akonkonti-Odumase in Nkoranza North District.
President Akufo-Addo is in Brong-Ahafo for a
three-day official visit to engage with the chiefs and people and to get to
know their felt-needs.
He was accompanied by Ministers of State and
Members of Parliament (MPs) including Mr. Botwe.
He told the ‘Coalition’ to recognise and
appreciate the work done by the sector Minister.
President Akufo-Addo said he was grateful for
the rousing welcome given him by the people and said that was indicative of
their readiness and unswerving commitment to support his government to build a
society that worked for everybody.
He repeated that his Administration would keep
faith with Ghanaians and would never betray their trust.
Nana Okofo Agyepong III, acting President of
the Nkoranza Traditional Council, praised the government for the implementation
of the free Senior High School policy and the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs
(PFJs)’ programme.
The chief expressed the optimism that the
government would implement its One-District-One-Factory policy to create job
opportunities and wealth for the people.
GNA
