Botwe singled out for praise by the President

Akonkonti-Odumase, (B/A), May 19, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has publicly applauded the Minister of Regional Reorganization and Development, Mr. Dan Kwaku Botwe, for good performance.

He could not hide his admiration for the job done in respect of the government’s drive towards the creation of new regions, labelling him as one of the best performing Ministers in his government.

The President said Mr. Botwe’s Ministry which was facilitating the constitutional processes for the creation of additional regions had performed creditably and deserved commendation.

This was when he interacted with the ‘Coalition of Bono Chiefs’- spearheading efforts at getting a separate region carved out of Brong-Ahafo and to be known as ‘Bono East Region’, at Akonkonti-Odumase in Nkoranza North District.

President Akufo-Addo is in Brong-Ahafo for a three-day official visit to engage with the chiefs and people and to get to know their felt-needs.

He was accompanied by Ministers of State and Members of Parliament (MPs) including Mr. Botwe.

He told the ‘Coalition’ to recognise and appreciate the work done by the sector Minister.

President Akufo-Addo said he was grateful for the rousing welcome given him by the people and said that was indicative of their readiness and unswerving commitment to support his government to build a society that worked for everybody.

He repeated that his Administration would keep faith with Ghanaians and would never betray their trust.

Nana Okofo Agyepong III, acting President of the Nkoranza Traditional Council, praised the government for the implementation of the free Senior High School policy and the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs)’ programme.

The chief expressed the optimism that the government would implement its One-District-One-Factory policy to create job opportunities and wealth for the people.

