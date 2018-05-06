Government to be current on Northern Scholarship

By
Albert Futukpor
Tamale, May 19, GNA - Government on Saturday
said it was determined to be current on the payment of feeding grants for
beneficiaries of the Northern Scholarship to prevent schools from closing down
for lack of funds to feed students.
Mr Kingsley Agyemang, Registrar of the
Scholarship Secretariat, who gave the assurance during training for school
heads and bursars in Tamale, said the government had therefore cleared the
arrears of the Northern Scholarship leaving only that of the last term of the
academic year.
The training, attended by school heads and
bursars drawn from the Northern Region, was to build capacity of participants
on how to strengthen their internal control mechanisms for smooth
implementation of the Free Senior High School programme.
It was also to address bottlenecks with regard
to the administration of the Northern Scholarship, which caters for feeding and
school fees of students of second cycle institutions in the Northern, Upper
East and Upper West Regions.
Mr Agyemang said the government’s
determination to be current on the payment of the Northern Scholarship
demonstrated its commitment to education in the country adding “This is the
first time in 10 years since the government owes the Northern Scholarship for
just a term”.
He said the Scholarship Secretariat was
currently waiting for schools under the Northern Scholarship to bring their
claims urging them to submit their claims early for prompt payment.
Mr Agyemang also spoke about stipends paid to
students on government’s scholarship abroad saying “Government does not owe in
terms of stipends for 2017 and it is unprecedented in the history of bilateral
scholarships.”
He said for this year, stipends for January to
March had been paid; therefore government only owed only that April.
He said “Going forward, the Scholarship
Secretariat has resolved to be paying arrears of students on quarterly basis,
so as we speak, we are preparing towards the possibility of making second
quarter payments in the first week of July.”
Headmasters and bursars at the training
commended the government for being current on payment of the Northern
Scholarship grants, which meant that schools would not have to close down due
to lack of funds to feed students.
GNA
