Wa West undertakes more development projects

By Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA



Wechiau (U/W), May 19, GNA – The Wa West District Assembly is making strong strides towards bringing socio-economic development to the people in the area.

This involves rehabilitation of feeder roads, construction of school buildings, health infrastructure, water supply and security.

Mr. Edward Laabiir Sabo, the District Chief Executive (DCE), mentioned some of the roads that had already been put into good shape as the Dorimon-Jambusi, Wechiau-Talawona, Kandeu-Gurungu, Kandeu-Wechiau, Siiriyiri-Guo, Tokali-Dornye and Nyagli-Salamana.

Addressing an ordinary meeting of the assembly at Wechiau, he said a six classroom block with ancillary facilities had been completed at Piiteng with another three classroom block built at Kpila.

Besides, a police post had been erected at Varempere and a doctor’s bungalow at Wechiau, furnished.

The DCE said to ensure that the people had access to safe drinking water 10 broken down boreholes had been repaired.

He spoke of the eagerness of the assembly to work with zeal to transform and make life better for the people.

He announced that the assembly had migrated from the manual financial system to electronic - Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

He also touched on the security situation in the district and said there was calm there and all had been going about their daily normal activities peacefully and without fear.

GNA