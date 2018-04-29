Wa West undertakes more development projects

By
Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA
Wechiau (U/W), May 19, GNA – The Wa West
District Assembly is making strong strides towards bringing socio-economic
development to the people in the area.
This involves rehabilitation of feeder roads,
construction of school buildings, health infrastructure, water supply and
security.
Mr. Edward Laabiir Sabo, the District Chief
Executive (DCE), mentioned some of the roads that had already been put into
good shape as the Dorimon-Jambusi, Wechiau-Talawona, Kandeu-Gurungu,
Kandeu-Wechiau, Siiriyiri-Guo, Tokali-Dornye and Nyagli-Salamana.
Addressing an ordinary meeting of the assembly
at Wechiau, he said a six classroom block with ancillary facilities had been completed
at Piiteng with another three classroom block built at Kpila.
Besides, a police post had been erected at
Varempere and a doctor’s bungalow at Wechiau, furnished.
The DCE said to ensure that the people had
access to safe drinking water 10 broken down boreholes had been repaired.
He spoke of the eagerness of the assembly to
work with zeal to transform and make life better for the people.
He announced that the assembly had migrated
from the manual financial system to electronic - Ghana Integrated Financial
Management Information System (GIFMIS).
He also touched on the security situation in
the district and said there was calm there and all had been going about their
daily normal activities peacefully and without fear.
GNA
