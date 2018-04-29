Palestinian Ambassador demands an end to Israeli occupation

By
Emmanuel Kwame Donkor, GNA
Accra, May 19, GNA – The Embassy of the State
of Palestine in Ghana has condemned the killing of dozens Palestinians during
their recent border protests dubbed the “Great March of Return”.
Mr. Abdul Fata A. K. Alsattari, the
Palestinian Ambassador, said 63 people were killed and in excess of 2,300
others injured by the Israeli troops and described the incident as completely
unjustified.
Israel must be held to account and the
occupation should end.
Speaking at a press briefing held in Ghana’s
capital city, Accra, he said there was every indication that the Israeli troops
were out there to inflict maximum casualties.
The protest was in support of the declared
right of Palestinian refugees to return to land they or their ancestors fled from
or were forced to leave in the war which followed Israel's founding in 1948.
The Israeli government, which has long ruled
out a mass return of Palestinians, said terrorists wanted to use the protests
as cover to cross into its territory and carry out attacks
The UN human rights chief has said Israel used
"wholly disproportionate" force against the Palestinian border
protests.
Zeid Raad al-Hussein told a meeting in Geneva
that Gazans were effectively "caged in a toxic slum" and Gaza's
occupation by Israel had to end.
Israel however refuses to accept blame and
insisting that “Gaza's militant Islamist rulers had deliberately put people in
harm's way”.
Israel's Ambassador Aviva Raz Shechter, is
reported by the BBC as saying it was "Israel, certainly not Hamas"
which tried to avoid harming civilians.
Mr. Alsattari said Israel decided to go for
the kill, just to scare away Palestinians from fighting for what was rightly
theirs, adding that this was both shameful and inhuman.
He declared that the protests were going to
continue and that they would not be frightened into ceding their ancestral
lands.
He lashed out at the Trump’s Administration’s
decision to re-locate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and said that
single act had dealt a fatal blow to the peace talks.
The US could no longer be trusted to be an
honest, fair and impartial peace broker.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article