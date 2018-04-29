Palestinian Ambassador demands an end to Israeli occupation

By Emmanuel Kwame Donkor, GNA



Accra, May 19, GNA – The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Ghana has condemned the killing of dozens Palestinians during their recent border protests dubbed the “Great March of Return”.

Mr. Abdul Fata A. K. Alsattari, the Palestinian Ambassador, said 63 people were killed and in excess of 2,300 others injured by the Israeli troops and described the incident as completely unjustified.

Israel must be held to account and the occupation should end.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Ghana’s capital city, Accra, he said there was every indication that the Israeli troops were out there to inflict maximum casualties.

The protest was in support of the declared right of Palestinian refugees to return to land they or their ancestors fled from or were forced to leave in the war which followed Israel's founding in 1948.

The Israeli government, which has long ruled out a mass return of Palestinians, said terrorists wanted to use the protests as cover to cross into its territory and carry out attacks

The UN human rights chief has said Israel used "wholly disproportionate" force against the Palestinian border protests.

Zeid Raad al-Hussein told a meeting in Geneva that Gazans were effectively "caged in a toxic slum" and Gaza's occupation by Israel had to end.

Israel however refuses to accept blame and insisting that “Gaza's militant Islamist rulers had deliberately put people in harm's way”.

Israel's Ambassador Aviva Raz Shechter, is reported by the BBC as saying it was "Israel, certainly not Hamas" which tried to avoid harming civilians.

Mr. Alsattari said Israel decided to go for the kill, just to scare away Palestinians from fighting for what was rightly theirs, adding that this was both shameful and inhuman.

He declared that the protests were going to continue and that they would not be frightened into ceding their ancestral lands.

He lashed out at the Trump’s Administration’s decision to re-locate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and said that single act had dealt a fatal blow to the peace talks.

The US could no longer be trusted to be an honest, fair and impartial peace broker.

