Ghanaians walk to mark AU and UN days

Accra, May 19, GNA - Hundreds of Ghanaians made
up members of the security services and their civilian counterparts undertook a
health walk to mark the African Union and United Nations Peacekeepers’ days in
Accra.
The walk, which took one and half hours
started at 0645 hours at the premises of the Ministry Foreign Affairs, through
the 37 Military Hospital and made a turn at the Christ the King Catholic Church
road.
The participants marched from the Christ the
King Church to the Cantonment Post Office to the Airport City and ended up at
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs amidst drumming and singing from a segment of
the Police band at 0815 hours.
The 350 participants were made up of the
Military, the Police service, Immigration Service, Prison service, Planning
Committee members of both the African Union and United Nations Peacekeepers
days, members of the Diplomatic Corps, UN Agencies, officials of the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and relevant Ministries and
Agencies.
The International Day for the United Nations
Peacekeepers is commemorated annually on May 29, in honour of all men and women
who have served and continue to serve the UN Peacekeeping Missions.
The day is also set aside to appreciate and
acknowledge the courage and dedication of uniformed and civilian personnel who
have served in various professional and administrative capacities to ensure the
success of peacekeeping operations.
In Ghana, the Planning Committee have already
held two pre-celebration meetings that preceded the walk and would hold a high
level panel discussion at the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Centre on May 24 before the
flag-raising ceremony on May 29 that would climax the celebration.
The African Union, formerly Organisation of
African Unity on the other hand was established on May 25, 1963 and the day is
celebrated annually to commemorate the foundation of the Union throughout
Africa and beyond.
It is also to commemorate the falling heroes
of the Union that started the struggle with the first pre-Organisation meeting
in 1958 in Accra at the behest of the then Prime Minister Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
Addressing the participants at the end of the
walk, Mr Damptey Asare, a Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Regional Integration commended them for their endurance and gave the assurance
that his outfit would continue to collaborate with other Ministries and
Agencies for the achievement of their goals.
“We are grateful to all of you for coming and
I believe that after the walk more synergies will be drawn to make the
celebrations of the days successful.
GNA
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
