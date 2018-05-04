Ghanaian Herbal Medicine practitioners understudy Vietnam’s integration method

Accra, May 19, GNA - The German Development
Corporation has supported some members of the Ghana Federation of Herbal
Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM) to understudy Vietnam’s World
Health Organisation (WHO) complaint.
A statement signed by Mr William Kojo Odum
Eduful, the President of GHAFTRAM and copied to the Ghana News Agency noted
that Mr Bernard Kofi Turkson, a Medical herbalist with the Ghana health
Service, Ms Annabella Adade, a Medical Herbalist, Mr Joseph Kofi Takyi, the
Regional Chairman of GHAFTRAM, Ashanti region were among those supported.
The others were Dr Mohammed Kweku Edu, Chief
Executive Officer of Edu Herbal and an Advisor to GHAFTRAM Central Region and Dr
Isaac Kingsley Amponsah, a Senior lecturer at the Department of Herbal Medicine
in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology were supported to gain knowledge
in herbal medicine.
The participants were being hosted by the Ha
Noi University of Pharmacy (HUP) for the 2 weeks from May 6 to May 20.
This training is to enlighten the participants
on high quality and affordable medicines in Africa and South East Asia and also
to undergo a two week intensive training in Vietnam Good Agriculture and
Collection Practices (GACP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for herbal
medicine production.
They were also to learn the success story of
Vietnam’s integration of allopathic care and traditional herbal medicine.
The statement said the use of herbal medicine
remained a significant aspect of health care delivery system in Ghana as in
most African countries.
It added that “Ghana has seen considerable
growth of the herbal industry and enjoying an enviable position in the sub
region and Africa as the only country to integrate herbal medicine to
allopathic medicine”.
As part of the training, participants embarked
on a number of knowledge acquisitions, which exposed them to the dynamics and
innovations introduced by Vietnam to improve and sustain its herbal medicine
industry.
The statement noted that the participants
discovered communities were involved in the cultivation of medicinal plants to
support its usage in health delivery instead of the traditional cultivation of
rice.
Participants were introduced to machines used
for dispensing decoctions in sachets to facilitate patient compliance, a
technology the leadership of GHAFTRAM look forward to transferring to Ghana
with support from government and other funding agencies.
The statement said the participants had gain
more insight through the two weeks intensive training into avenues for
sustainable development of the herbal industry and opportunities in the herbal
sector.
The statement said government could explore
the numerous potentials in the herbal industry to create more jobs in the
country through the Vietnam example.
GNA
