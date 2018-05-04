Government, International Forestry Advocates to integrate small holder farmers

Accra, May 19, GNA – Governments and Private
Forest Actors have established the necessity to integrate small holder farmers
in protection and usage of forests to yield more productive merchandises and
profits especially for the indigenous farmers.
The initiative was out-door by Representatives
from Government Institutions, Private Forestry Advocate Institutions including
Proforest, Tropical Forest Alliance 2020, Olam International, Global
Environmental Facility, and Forest Development Authority, Liberia at a press
briefing in Accra yesterday.
Mr Abraham Baffoe, Africa Regional Director,
Proforest addressing the media on measures to develop or sustain the palm oil
sector said it is necessary to align objectives, commitment of different
stakeholder groups in 10 participating countries as actions are also needed to
reduce deforestation.
He said eight out of the 10 countries have
accepted and commended the principles and actions while the two other countries
are studying to assess the initiative.
“We are making sure that private societies,
civil sector and other stakeholders implement actions to reduce deforestation.
Government seems to attach social dimensions to it in the sense that even
though it is illegal to abuse forest reserves by small holder farmers, it has
done nothing about it”.
Mr Baffoe noted that generally deforestation
is about two to three per cent yearly in the West African Region and the
important step to undertake is to work and protect what is left and reclaim
what was lost.
He advised stakeholders to ensure that palm
oil production is not extended to new frontiers, adding that cocoa production
has drastically gone down due to deforestation, hence the need to increase
carbon cover in cocoa farms.
The Regional Director stressed that there are
a number of farmers in the Region who divert from production of cocoa to
production of oil palm with the reason that cocoa yields profit for them a few
months within a year while oil palm yields profit for them throughout the year,
therefore it is a decision no one can stop them from making.
He said decisions to integrate small holder
farmers would help communities to put in their best practices especially when
they yield income together with large holder actors of forestry to improve
their livelihoods.
Mr Christopher Stewart, Head of Corporate
Responsibility and Sustainability, Olam International said small holder farmers
are forced into working in forests to feed their families and therefore causing
loss of many forests.
“We need to have a different approach on
methods used especially in Central Africa to protect our environments
particularly cocoa”, he said.
Mr Stewart noted that governments and other
forestry stakeholders should encourage small holder farmers to access
certification label and partner with them to improve their livelihoods,
explaining that when they are supported with finances and capacity building,
they can increase their yields.
Mr C. Mike Doryen, Managing Director of Forest
Development Authority, Liberia addressing the media also pointed out that
commercial measures need to be established to monitor and ensure that
responsible and legal activities are practiced for strict compliance.
“It is not good that a government’s
administration with good will carries out priority projects while a new
administration overlooks that project”, he said.
Mr Doryen said: “Shifting cultivation in my
view is causing more harm than good to forests than other practices. I’ve been
skeptical because we have not taken substantive measures to address
deforestation”.
He noted that it should be institutionalised
in a way that even when government changes, operations still follows.
“Even though, together with governments we are
including indigenous small holder farmers, we are also making sure they operate
within better approaches that would not destroy our forest reserves”.
Madam Naoko Ishii, Chief Executive Officer of
Global Environmental Facility speaking on ways forestry can be used to achieve
the Sustainable Development Goals; said human activities, food production and
land systems are activities that destroy forestry.
She noted that all actors including
government, financiers and farmers should be brought together to make forests
part of global environmental development.
GNA
