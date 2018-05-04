Home | News | DVLA puts customer care at the heart of operation

DVLA puts customer care at the heart of operation

Dan Soko

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, May 19, GNA – The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Kwame Agyemang Busia, has signalled increasing shift towards modernization of their operations to ensure high standards of customer care.

They would continue to introduce cutting-edge information technology-led innovations to transform the entire value chain of its activities with the aim to achieving customer satisfaction.

That, he said, was the way forward to build, promote and sustain a positive corporate image.

Mr. Busia was addressing a meeting with employees of the DVLA as part of his inspection tour of their offices in the Ashanti Region.

He was accompanied by Board Members of the Authority and they visited the Bekwai, Mampong, Offinso, Agona and Obuasi Offices.

The CEO said the introduction of ‘prestige and premium services’ in some of their offices across the country was part of strategic plans to increase customer satisfaction while building a new image for the organization.

They were determined to maintain best practices for licensing drivers and vehicles to make the roads safe for everybody.

Added to this, was the need to uphold integrity, professionalism, excellence, and reliability in serve delivery.

Mr. Busia said to enhance driver training, testing and licensing, they would be opening more training schools.

The DVLA was not only poised to become a leader in the transport industry, but to leverage on its operations to make sure that only vehicles in good condition operated on the roads.

He entreated the workers to commit themselves to excellent customer service in line with the authority’s vision to travel the path of customer-centred delivery.

Mr. Frank Davies, Board Chairman, urged the workers to eschew bad workplace behaviour and serve the public with diligence.

They should desist from aiding middlemen in their criminal activities that tended to soil the image of the organization.    

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyeman Badu II offers free plots of lands to Zylofon C.E.O

May 19, 2018

Felix Annan Named In Black Stars Sqaud For Japan And Iceland Friendlies

May 19, 2018

Nana Dormaahene Give Zylofon Media CEO Free Land

May 19, 2018

New Board For Directors Trax Ghana

May 19, 2018

Cape Coast: Mankessim Crash Kills Three Leaving Several Others Injured

May 19, 2018

Concerted Efforts For Child Protection Critical

May 19, 2018

FREE SHS To Cover 2nd Year Students By September

May 19, 2018

$89m Telecom Deal Entirely Different From Subah, Afriwave Among Others

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Fears mount as Ebola reported in DR Congo city

May 17, 2018

UN halts Sudan refugee resettlement after alleged fraud

May 17, 2018

Re-Naming Of University Of Ghana: Is The Debate Necessary Over J. B. Danquah’s Role

May 17, 2018

Death toll from S.Africa listeria outbreak tops 200

May 17, 2018

World Cup 2018: Martial, Lacazette Left Out Of France Squad

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!