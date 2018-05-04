LIVE UPDATES: Chelsea vs Man United (FA Cup Final)

Chelsea and Manchester United meet at Wembley in the 137th FA Cup final

Hello good day and welcome to the 2018 FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho face off at Wembley as Chelseaand Manchester United go head to head for FA Cup glory.

With the Premier League season over, the FA Cup represents the last - and only - remaining chance of silverware for both clubs. United finished second but disappointed in Europe, while Chelsea will play in the Europa League next season after missing out on Champions League qualification with a fifth-place finish.

Mourinho would love to win a trophy at the national stadium against his former club, while Conte could be looking to sign off in style with Italian increasingly likely to leave the west London club this summer.

Don’t forget Chelsea lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal last year so this means a lot to them.

Game kicks off at 4:15 GMT.