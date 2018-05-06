We are with you; Upper West Command assures Tumu Police after Friday’s attack

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

DCOP Boapeah Kojo Otchere says an investigation has already began into the attack

The Upper West Regional Police Command has assured personnel at the Tumu Police Station of their support following an attack on the station Friday.

The Regional Commander, DCOP Boapeah Kojo Otchere said they have begun an investigation into the incident and anyone found culpable will be duly punished.

“Already we at the Regional Command have started our investigation and we are going to delve into the case…and at the end whoever is found culpable will be dealt with,” he said.

He added that the command will engage the locals as well as the police in a further discussion for a lasting solution to the differences.

Irate youth in Tumu stormed the Police Station Friday and vandalized some police vehicles and other property on Friday.

The police are reported to have chased a comrade of the irate youth to his death in what Joy News has learnt was a swoop to apprehend some ‘wee’ smokers.

The deceased, one Kanwei Hanidu, 21 is reported to have drowned after he jumped into a dam and couldn’t make it out.

The angry youth then stormed the police station in an attempt to retaliate.

One other person is reported by eyewitnesses to have passed on after a bullet from the police hit him during the attack on the station.

Another is on admission at the Tumu Government Hospital after a stray bullet hit his eye.

The situation is said to have left the under staff security personnel in a state of fear.

Meanwhile, traditional authorities in the area have pledged their support to the police in fighting crime but have asked them to act professionally.