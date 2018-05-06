Ophelia Quainoo Global Foundation supports street children

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Food being given out to the needy within the locality

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Ophelia Quainoo Global Foundation (OQGF) put smiles on the faces of needy children on the streets last Saturday.

The programme, dubbed “Save a street child” was held at Agbogbloshie and was targeted at street children and head porters popularly referred to as “kayaye”.

The programme aimed at fighting streetism saw the distribution of food to the have-nots within the locality.

Speaking to The Spectator, the Communication Director of OQGF, Godfrey Ainoo, said they went to the community after realising there were a lot of deprived people living there.

He said it was against that backdrop, that they mobilised some resources to support the needy, for them to have some sense of belongingness.

He said they had a lot of projects lined up to cater for the needy and downtrodden.

The Wala Youth Chief of Greater Accra, Mahmoud Hamid called on government and other NGOs to come to the aid of the people of the three Northern regions and help stop the increasing migration of the youth to the south.

According to him, lack of decent job opportunities made the youth flee those regions to other parts of the country for non-existing greener pastures.

He cautioned the youth in those areas who plan to migrate to the south to rescind their decision, adding that things were not what they imagined here in the south.