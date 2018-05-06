Home | News | Ophelia Quainoo Global Foundation supports street children

Ophelia Quainoo Global Foundation supports street children

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Quainoo FoundationFood being given out to the needy within the locality

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Ophelia Quainoo Global Foundation (OQGF) put smiles on the faces of needy children on the streets last Saturday.

The programme, dubbed “Save a street child” was held at Agbogbloshie and was targeted at street children and head porters popularly referred to as “kayaye”.

The programme aimed at fighting streetism saw the distribution of food to the have-nots within the locality.

Speaking to The Spectator, the Communication Director of OQGF, Godfrey Ainoo, said they went to the community after realising there were a lot of deprived people living there.

He said it was against that backdrop, that they mobilised some resources to support the needy, for them to have some sense of belongingness.

He said they had a lot of projects lined up to cater for the needy and downtrodden.

The Wala Youth Chief of Greater Accra, Mahmoud Hamid called on government and other NGOs to come to the aid of the people of the three Northern regions and help stop the increasing migration of the youth to the south.
According to him, lack of decent job opportunities made the youth flee those regions to other parts of the country for non-existing greener pastures.

He cautioned the youth in those areas who plan to migrate to the south to rescind their decision, adding that things were not what they imagined here in the south.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyeman Badu II offers free plots of lands to Zylofon C.E.O

May 19, 2018

Felix Annan Named In Black Stars Sqaud For Japan And Iceland Friendlies

May 19, 2018

Nana Dormaahene Give Zylofon Media CEO Free Land

May 19, 2018

New Board For Directors Trax Ghana

May 19, 2018

Cape Coast: Mankessim Crash Kills Three Leaving Several Others Injured

May 19, 2018

Concerted Efforts For Child Protection Critical

May 19, 2018

FREE SHS To Cover 2nd Year Students By September

May 19, 2018

$89m Telecom Deal Entirely Different From Subah, Afriwave Among Others

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Fears mount as Ebola reported in DR Congo city

May 17, 2018

UN halts Sudan refugee resettlement after alleged fraud

May 17, 2018

Re-Naming Of University Of Ghana: Is The Debate Necessary Over J. B. Danquah’s Role

May 17, 2018

Death toll from S.Africa listeria outbreak tops 200

May 17, 2018

World Cup 2018: Martial, Lacazette Left Out Of France Squad

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!