Home | News | Akufo-Addo urged to intervene in TOR-Energy Ministry impasse

Akufo-Addo urged to intervene in TOR-Energy Ministry impasse

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

President Akufo AddoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been admonished not to sit unconcerned in the ongoing spat between the Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Minister of Energy.

A lawyer says he should get to resolving the differences.

There were suggestions attributed to the Minister, Boakye Agyarko, that TOR will be turned into a tank farm in anticipation of a new oil refinery to be constructed by the government at a cost of $4 billion.

But the suggestion appeared not to have gone down well with the TOR MD, Isaac Osei, who vowed to resist such an attempt.

The former Ghana High Commissioner to the UK is quoted as saying, “I didn’t come to TOR to preside over its demise. I have not come here to run this company by scrapping it.

“I don’t think to convert it into a tank farm is the way forward.”

Discussing the issue on TV3’s New Day on Saturday, Yaw Oppong, a private legal practitioner, said: “I don’t think the president should not be involved”.

He said the current government is fond of sitting unconcerned when egos clash, insinuating the impasse boils down to a clash of egos.

Lawyer Oppong cited the cases at the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited and Metro Mass Transit Limited as examples where egos degenerated into spats between some key players.

He noted that if the president does not intervene, the issues will degenerate into a situation where one will not take instructions from the other.

Member of Parliament for Manso-Nkwanta Constituency, Joseph Albert Quarm, called on the two parties – TOR and the Energy Ministry – to get down and talk over the issue.

He said jaw-jawing could resolve the issue amicably.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyeman Badu II offers free plots of lands to Zylofon C.E.O

May 19, 2018

Felix Annan Named In Black Stars Sqaud For Japan And Iceland Friendlies

May 19, 2018

Nana Dormaahene Give Zylofon Media CEO Free Land

May 19, 2018

New Board For Directors Trax Ghana

May 19, 2018

Cape Coast: Mankessim Crash Kills Three Leaving Several Others Injured

May 19, 2018

Concerted Efforts For Child Protection Critical

May 19, 2018

FREE SHS To Cover 2nd Year Students By September

May 19, 2018

$89m Telecom Deal Entirely Different From Subah, Afriwave Among Others

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Fears mount as Ebola reported in DR Congo city

May 17, 2018

UN halts Sudan refugee resettlement after alleged fraud

May 17, 2018

Re-Naming Of University Of Ghana: Is The Debate Necessary Over J. B. Danquah’s Role

May 17, 2018

Death toll from S.Africa listeria outbreak tops 200

May 17, 2018

World Cup 2018: Martial, Lacazette Left Out Of France Squad

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!