Don't 'wreck' nation by evading taxes - Joseph Osei Owusu

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Joe WiseFirst Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu

Parliament has called on the public to embrace the newly introduced Tax Identification Number (TIN) policy and be committed to tax payment.

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, in his opening remarks at a workshop organised by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) admonished the public to contribute to the development of the country by paying their taxes to the state coffers.

For him, people who fail to pay taxes are not committed to national development and entreated GRA to be effective in revenue mobilisation and public education.

“When it comes to taxation you should be incorrigibly loyal to your country,” he said at the event on Saturday 19 May 2018.

According to him, the policy introduced by the revenue hub will help in the increase of revenue mobilization and believes people who fail to honour their tax obligations are nation wreckers.

The Tax Identification Number (TIN) which was introduced in April 2018 is expected to broaden the country's revenue to help increase developmental projects in the country.

Mr Owusu highlighted that this will help the country in its financial growth.

On his part, the Technical Director at the GRA, Henry Yentumi, explained that the move by the authority is to increase the country's revenue.

