Home | News | Ghana COCOBOD to raise $1.3bn for cocoa purchases next crop season

Ghana COCOBOD to raise $1.3bn for cocoa purchases next crop season

Dan Soko

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that it would be raising some $1.3 billion for cocoa purchases for the next crop season 2018/2019.

According to a statement issued by the Board, it has also settled on 15 international banks that would help it raise the funds.

They include ABN AMRO Bank, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Standard Chartered Bank and Ghana International Bank.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko

