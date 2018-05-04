Ahafo people pledge to make new region reality

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Goaso (B/A), May 19, GNA – The Ahafo Development Association has vowed to do everything to make the creation of the new Ahafo Region a dream come true.

Mr. Yaw Owusu-Brempong, its President, said they would not leave anything to chance and work to ensure that the constitutional requirements were met.

They were not going to let themselves and the future generation down, he added.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s three-day official visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region at Goaso.

He is in the area to engage with the chiefs and people to get to know their felt-needs.

He is accompanied by Ministers of State and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Mr. Owusu-Brempong, who is the Chief Executive of Venture Capital, said the creation of the Ahafo Region would speed up socio-economic development of the area.

He spoke of intensification of public education to get registered voters to turn out in their numbers during the impending referendum.

“We are working hard to ensure that at least 70 per cent of the voter population in our area would turnout during the referendum and I can assure you, out of that 90 per cent would vote yes."

GNA