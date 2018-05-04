Ahafo people pledge to make new region reality

By
Dennis Peprah, GNA
Goaso (B/A), May 19, GNA – The Ahafo
Development Association has vowed to do everything to make the creation of the
new Ahafo Region a dream come true.
Mr. Yaw Owusu-Brempong, its President, said
they would not leave anything to chance and work to ensure that the
constitutional requirements were met.
They were not going to let themselves and the
future generation down, he added.
He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA)
on the sidelines of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s three-day official
visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region at Goaso.
He is in the area to engage with the chiefs
and people to get to know their felt-needs.
He is accompanied by Ministers of State and
Members of Parliament (MPs).
Mr. Owusu-Brempong, who is the Chief Executive
of Venture Capital, said the creation of the Ahafo Region would speed up
socio-economic development of the area.
He spoke of intensification of public
education to get registered voters to turn out in their numbers during the
impending referendum.
“We are working hard to ensure that at least
70 per cent of the voter population in our area would turnout during the
referendum and I can assure you, out of that 90 per cent would vote yes."
GNA
