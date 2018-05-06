Tullow lauded for funding ‘Educate to Innovate with STEM’ Project

By Elsie
Appiah-Osei, GNA
Agona Nkwanta (W/R), 19 May, GNA - Mr Charles
Ngumah, the District Director of Education for Shama, has lauded Tullow Oil
Ghana for funding the Educate to Innovate with STEM project.
Educate
to Innovate with STEM, (Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is a
three year project that has the primary goal of improving the performance of
students in the core subjects of Science and Mathematics at the Basic Education
Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Secondary Certificate
Examination (WASCE) by 50 per cent.
STEM is being implemented by the Youth Bridge
Foundation (YBF), a youth focused group for positive development, with funding
from Tullow Oil Ghana.
The project aims at promoting and inspiring
interest in STEM education across the six Coastal Districts of the Western
Region namely; Shama, Sekondi-Takoradi, Ahanta West, Nzema East, Ellembelle and
Jomoro targeting mainly basic and Senior High Schools.
He said: "I applaud Tullow Oil for
funding this Educate to Innovate with STEM Project which also seeks to help
reduce the reliance on foreign expertise in the industry and bridge the science
and technology gap towards alleviating poverty in the country."
Mr Ngumah said this at the second phase of the
sixth in a series of Districts Science Clinics and BECE Orientation Seminar
roadshow held in Shama for some 184 final year BEEC candidates.
He also appreciated YBF for implementing the
STEM Clinics and BECE orientation roadshow that had collectively brought
teachers, Senior High Schools authorities, the Ghana Education Service (GES)
and other stakeholders on board to project STEM towards a holistic approach.
Mr Ngumah further observed that, the programme
would be very beneficial to students who were involved especially when the
practical sessions addressed the short falls GES is trying to find a solution
to.
He, therefore, urged the students to take
advantage of the programme and be actively involved in the programme.
Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II, the Acting Paramount
Queen mother of Shama Traditional Area, challenged the BECE candidates to take
their studies seriously.
Using herself as an example, she said she had
being able to become a Queen mother as a result of taking her studies
serious.
She said: "If I were not to be educated,
I wouldn't have gotten this opportunity to be where I am today, and engaging
with you students, I plead with you to make your studies your priority."
Nana Gyamfiaba II, also urged the students to
pursue Science to higher levels and should not think that they cannot adding
that; "Break the myth and study science because it is an interesting
subject and a rewarding sector," she advised.
She urged the students to feel privileged of
being part of the programme and advised them to take advantage of the
opportunity to learn more and actively take part in the practicals as that
would go a long way to help them pass their exams excellently.
"I also call on parents to have interest
in their children's education, get involve in what is happening and be
advocates for change in your children's education," she said.
Some of the students in an interview with the
Ghana News Agency, expressed their delight about the programme, saying the
practical aspects of the Science Clinics, had exposed them to some topics under
Science and Mathematics which they had difficulty in and pledge to work with
the knowledge they had acquired to excel in their exams.
They therefore thanked Tullow Oil Ghana and
YBF for the opportunity given them to upgrade themselves academically no matter
where they found themselves.
Mr Nathan Asamoah, the Assistant Project
Coordinator, urged students to take maths and science serious to pursue STEM
related courses that would help increase the local content in the oil and gas
industry.
He also urged them to take advantage of the
mentorship sessions to be able to identify and pursue the varied diversity of
STEM related careers that awaits them.
Mr Kobina Lawson, the District Examiner for
Shama, oriented students on the West African Examination Council (WEAC) code of
conducts for BECE.
He also educated the 184 BECE Candidates
undergoing orientation under the Educate to Innovate with STEM Project on the
do's and don’ts in their upcoming exams.
Mr Lawson guided the students through the
stages of preparing for exams; among which included arrival time to the exams
hall, conduct in the exams hall, and how to answer exams questions.
He however cautioned the candidates against
examination malpractices and lastly encouraged them to study hard so that they
could pass their BECE exams slated for June 4 - 8.
Out the total number of students who were
engaged, 100 were girls with the remaining 84 being boys.
They were selected from Aboadze Catholic
Junior High School (JHS), Shama Catholic JHS and Abuesi D/A JHS.
The students were taught how best to solve
mathematical problems as well as some science practicals in biology, chemistry
and physics at the Shama Senior High School.
GNA
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article