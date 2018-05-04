Government to pump GH¢100 million into road sector

By
Dennis Peprah, GNA
Goaso, (B/A), May 19, GNA – President Nana
Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans for massive road infrastructure
development to boost the economic activities of the people.
A number of roads were going to be soon
awarded on contract for the works to start.
The President said GH¢100 million had been
earmarked for that and would involve construction and reshaping of some major
roads, town roads and bridges.
He expressed discomfort with the bad nature of
the country’s road network and said this would be tackled.
He was speaking at a meeting with the Council
of Ahafo Chiefs on day two of his official visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region.
He is in the region to engage with the chiefs
and people to gauge their felt-needs.
President Akufo-Addo said he had noticed from
his tour of the parts of the region that nothing significant was done by the
previous government in the road sector.
He gave an upbeat assessment of the economy
and said they had restored the troubled economy they inherited to the path of
growth.
This had come through hard work and he
reiterated his unwavering commitment to fight corruption.
Nana Ansah Adu-Baah, Omanhene of Yamfo and
Chairman of the Ahafo Council of Chiefs, said the Ahafo area was lagging behind
in development and that was why they were eager to get a separate region
created for them.
They had no doubt in their minds that the
creation of the Ahafo Region would speed up socio-economic progress of the area
– ensure that they received their fair share of education and health
facilities.
Nana Adu-Baah complained about
uncontrolled illegal logging and said that was rapidly depleting the
Bosomkese Forest Reserve at Yamfo.
He therefore appealed to the government to act
quickly to deal with the situation.
President Akufo-Addo later inaugurated a newly
constructed office for District Health Directorate at Kukuom, the capital of
Asunafo South District.
Osahene Kwaku Aterkyi, the Omanhene of Kukuom,
said the chiefs had earmarked 2,400 hectares of land for the
One-District-One-Factory.
He made a plea to the government to improve
the facilities at the Kukuom Agriculture Senior High School and to provide the
town with a hospital.
President Akufo-Addo assured them that a
bridge would be built over the Tano River at Kwaku-Nyoma.
GNA
