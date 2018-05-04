Home | News | Obey rules and regulations governing Ramadan, UW Chief Imam

Obey rules and regulations governing Ramadan, UW Chief Imam

Dan Soko

By Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA

Wa, May 19, GNA – Muslims have been urged to stay away from all forms of social vices and also control their utterances as they observe the 2018 Ramada period.

Islamic worshippers, particularly the youth, have also been told to live in unity with non-Muslims, cooperate with each other and rally behind one another during and after the fasting period for peaceful coexistence.

Alhaji Baba Dawud, the Spokesperson for the Upper West Regional (UWR) Chief Imam told the Ghana News Agency in an interview said:  “I will advise all to comport and abide by rules and regulations of Ramadan such that you can be rewarded abundantly, but if they violate any of the rules, you will render your fast null and void.”

He said Ramadan was associated with worship, prolonged prayers, Quranic recitation and commentary of the Holy Quran (Taphsir) which required Muslims to exercise maximum patience and endurance.

Muslims and non-Muslims were also called upon to cooperate and support their brothers and Sisters going through the fasting time to facilitate joyful and fruitful 2018 Ramadan.

Muslims in the Upper West begun fasting on Thursday in accordance to the Islamic calculations of the moon being sighted anywhere.

The Chief Imam through his spokesperson called on heads of departments and directors to allow Muslim workers to observe their prayers when the time was due during working hours.

“Departmental heads and directors should permit Muslim working in their offices to go for ‘Taphsir’ which normally begins at 4:00 pm when request for permission,” he said.

He however, cautioned Muslim workers not to take advantage of the Ramadan as an excuse for not carrying out their legitimate or assigned duties.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyeman Badu II offers free plots of lands to Zylofon C.E.O

May 19, 2018

Felix Annan Named In Black Stars Sqaud For Japan And Iceland Friendlies

May 19, 2018

Nana Dormaahene Give Zylofon Media CEO Free Land

May 19, 2018

New Board For Directors Trax Ghana

May 19, 2018

Cape Coast: Mankessim Crash Kills Three Leaving Several Others Injured

May 19, 2018

Concerted Efforts For Child Protection Critical

May 19, 2018

FREE SHS To Cover 2nd Year Students By September

May 19, 2018

$89m Telecom Deal Entirely Different From Subah, Afriwave Among Others

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Fears mount as Ebola reported in DR Congo city

May 17, 2018

UN halts Sudan refugee resettlement after alleged fraud

May 17, 2018

Re-Naming Of University Of Ghana: Is The Debate Necessary Over J. B. Danquah’s Role

May 17, 2018

Death toll from S.Africa listeria outbreak tops 200

May 17, 2018

World Cup 2018: Martial, Lacazette Left Out Of France Squad

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!