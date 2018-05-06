Secretary in court for forging company’s documents

By Gifty
Amofa, GNA,
Accra, May 19, GNA – An employee of an Indian
Company has been granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties for allegedly
forging documents of Jai Mai Communication and tendering it at the Registrar
General’s Department.
George Dankwa Otempong has since denied
conspiracy to commit crime, forgery of official documents and tendering forged
documents.
His accomplice, Ashok Kumar Sivaram the
managing director of the company has been deported.
Otempong will re-appear on May 29.
Police Chief Inspector Francis Tassan told the
Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that Sachin Nambeear, the
Prosecution witness, is an international businessman and resident in India.
He is the owner and Director of Jai Mai
Communication located at Laterbiokorshie in Accra while accused persons;
Otempong and Sivaram are Secretary and director respectively of the same
company, he said.
Otempong was employed as a clerk and Sivaram
as the director whereas their colleague, one Robert Quartey as the secretary of
the company.
The Prosecution said in 2010, the two accused
removed Quartey as the secretary and Otempong acted instead without the
employer’s knowledge.
He said in July 2017, Nambeear visited Ghana
and during regular checks, he detected that his signature had been forged on
one of the company’s forms from the Registrar General Department for
re-registration.
A formal report was made to the police for
investigation, where the two were invited for assistance.
Sivaram was found to be involved in a similar
case, and he was deported.
After further probing, Otempong was arraigned.
GNA
