Drinking bar operator remanded for noise making

By C.M
Boaten, GNA
Nsuta (Ash) May 19, GNA – The Nsuta Circuit
Court has remanded a drinking bar operator into prisons custody for making
excessive noise.
Odehyie Asamoah was charged by environmental
officers from the Sekyere Central district assembly, for operating a drinking
spot and erecting loud speakers to play music to disturb members of the public,
especially patients, doctors and nurses of the Nsuta polyclinic, without
permit.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges and would
reappear before the court presided over by Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo, on May 24,
this year.
Mr Joseph Puah Aamalesour, the district
environmental officer, prosecuting told the court that on May 1, this year, the
assemblyman and some town council members as well as the district environmental
office receive complaints from the public that excessive noise from the
drinking spot was causing nuisance to them.
He said his office together with other key
stakeholders in the town went to the drinking spot to advise the operator to
reduce the volume on his speakers.
Mr Aamalesour however, said the operator did
not adhere to the advice but rather picked a quarrel with the complainants.
He said upon persistence refusal by the
accused to adhere to the advice, his office took the matter up and reported to
the police who arrested him.
Mr Aamalesour said the matter was later taken
to the court to seek advice.
GNA
