Home | News | Drinking bar operator remanded for noise making

Drinking bar operator remanded for noise making

Dan Soko

By C.M Boaten, GNA

Nsuta (Ash) May 19, GNA – The Nsuta Circuit Court has remanded a drinking bar operator into prisons custody for making excessive noise.

Odehyie Asamoah was charged by environmental officers from the Sekyere Central district assembly, for operating a drinking spot and erecting loud speakers to play music to disturb members of the public, especially patients, doctors and nurses of the Nsuta polyclinic, without permit.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and would reappear before the court presided over by Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo, on May 24, this year.

Mr Joseph Puah Aamalesour, the district environmental officer, prosecuting told the court that on May 1, this year, the assemblyman and some town council members as well as the district environmental office receive complaints from the public that excessive noise from the drinking spot was causing nuisance to them.

He said his office together with other key stakeholders in the town went to the drinking spot to advise the operator to reduce the volume on his speakers.

Mr Aamalesour however, said the operator did not adhere to the advice but rather picked a quarrel with the complainants.

He said upon persistence refusal by the accused to adhere to the advice, his office took the matter up and reported to the police who arrested him.

Mr Aamalesour said the matter was later taken to the court to seek advice.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyeman Badu II offers free plots of lands to Zylofon C.E.O

May 19, 2018

Felix Annan Named In Black Stars Sqaud For Japan And Iceland Friendlies

May 19, 2018

Nana Dormaahene Give Zylofon Media CEO Free Land

May 19, 2018

New Board For Directors Trax Ghana

May 19, 2018

Cape Coast: Mankessim Crash Kills Three Leaving Several Others Injured

May 19, 2018

Concerted Efforts For Child Protection Critical

May 19, 2018

FREE SHS To Cover 2nd Year Students By September

May 19, 2018

$89m Telecom Deal Entirely Different From Subah, Afriwave Among Others

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Fears mount as Ebola reported in DR Congo city

May 17, 2018

UN halts Sudan refugee resettlement after alleged fraud

May 17, 2018

Re-Naming Of University Of Ghana: Is The Debate Necessary Over J. B. Danquah’s Role

May 17, 2018

Death toll from S.Africa listeria outbreak tops 200

May 17, 2018

Mobile Money Interoperability: Occupy Ghana requests details of Sibton, GHIPSS interoperability deals

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!