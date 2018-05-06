Spare parts dealers to soon reduce prices

Accra, May 19, GNA - Members of the
Abossey-Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association have hinted of price reduction of
their merchandise as soon as they streamline issues surrounding the abolition
of the 10 percent import duties announced by government.
“We have held several meetings with the
Customs, Excise and Preventive Service division of the Ghana Revenue Authority
and as soon as the bottlenecks are removed, Ghanaians will enjoy marginal price
reduction of spare parts.”
Mr Clement Boateng, Acting President of the
Abossey-Okai Spare Parts Dealers who said this in an interview with the Ghana
News Agency in Accra explained that although government announced the abolition
of the duties, members were yet to extricate themselves from some financial
commitments that followed the implementation.
Explaining the rationale behind the delays, Mr
Boateng said although government announced the abolition of 10 per cent of the
duties and finally implemented it later in the same year, there were
discrepancies with the classifications and sets which ended up aggravating
their plight.
Sensing danger, Mr Boateng said the
Association engaged the leadership of the GRA, and climaxed it with a durbar
that gave them the opportunity to ask questions to obtain the relevant answers.
“With the current understanding underway, we
are sure that dealers will surely benefit from the abolition of the duties,
which will subsequently trickle down to the consumers who are the buyers of our
parts, Mr Boateng added.
He commended government, first for the
initiative and for the implementation, which would eventually benefit vehicle
owners.
They also commended Mr Isaac Crenstil,
Commissioner of CEPS for the periodic engagements and the understanding that
had been brokered between them to streamline the implementation.
GNA
