A Fulbright U.S Senior Scholar supports UEW library

Winneba (C/R) May 18, GNA - An Associate Professor Tiece M. Ruffin, of the University of North Carolina U.S.A and a Fulbright U.S Senior Scholar for the 2017-2018 academic year at the University of Education Winneba, (UEW), has donated 79 items to the University.

The items were; reading books and teaching and learning materials to the library of the Department of Special Education, UEW.

The books and materials were estimated at $3,826.50 US Dollars

The Associate Professor currently in the Department of Special Education UEW said on her assumption in UEW she found out that there were no means of using materials to enhance reading in their library, hence her decision to help equip the library with books and other materials.

“I therefore with students of my class in USA raised funds to purchase the said items for the reading Centre”.

She expressed the hope that the books and materials would be of good use to improve reading habits of all students and also to help the younger generations to nurture their talents.

Dr. Yao Yekple Head of Department of the special Education, UEW who received the items expressed his appreciation to Prof. Ruffin for the support and added that the materials would go a long way enhance the reading skills of students.

GNA

