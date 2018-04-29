A Fulbright U.S Senior Scholar supports UEW library

Winneba (C/R) May 18, GNA - An Associate
Professor Tiece M. Ruffin, of the University of North Carolina U.S.A and a
Fulbright U.S Senior Scholar for the 2017-2018 academic year at the University
of Education Winneba, (UEW), has donated 79 items to the University.
The items were; reading books and teaching and
learning materials to the library of the Department of Special Education, UEW.
The books and materials were estimated at
$3,826.50 US Dollars
The Associate Professor currently in the
Department of Special Education UEW said on her assumption in UEW she found out
that there were no means of using materials to enhance reading in their
library, hence her decision to help equip the library with books and other
materials.
“I therefore with students of my class in USA
raised funds to purchase the said items for the reading Centre”.
She expressed the hope that the books and
materials would be of good use to improve reading habits of all students and
also to help the younger generations to nurture their talents.
Dr. Yao Yekple Head of Department of the
special Education, UEW who received the items expressed his appreciation to
Prof. Ruffin for the support and added that the materials would go a long way
enhance the reading skills of students.
GNA
