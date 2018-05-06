Kpeve, Amedzofe to access Green Climate Fund

By
Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA
Goviefe Todzi (VR), May 19, GNA - There are
plans to “trade” the forest areas of Kpeve, Amedzofe and their environment in
the Volta region to access the United Nations Green Climate Fund.
The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a financial
mechanism of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change adopted
by 194 governments at the end of 2011 to limit or reduce greenhouse gas
emissions in developing countries and help adapt vulnerable societies to the
already-felt impacts of climate change.
The Fund aims at making an ambitious
contribution of keeping the temperature increase of the planet below two
degrees Celsius.
Dr George Ortsin, the National Coordinator,
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Global Environment Facility Small
Grants Programme in told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the
enstoolment of a new development queen in Goviefe Todzi, said they had started
sensitizing the communities in the aforementioned areas to help achieve the
objective.
The communities will benefit between 200 to
250 million dollars if approved.
He said the vast vegetation of the area had a
carbon sink that would absorb lots of carbon in the atmosphere and emit the
much needed oxygen.
Dr Ortsin said if the communities were able to
keep the rich vegetation from bush burning, harvesting and any other
destruction for a period of ten years, then they would qualify for the grant.
He said the project was beneficial to the
communities, Ghana and the world because it would reduce the temperature in the
atmosphere and subsequently reduce global warming.
The chiefs and people of Goviefe Todzi in the
Afadjato South District enstooled Jessica Brown, an American, under the stool
name Mama Nyuewaa I, for her contribution towards preserving the forest enclave
of Kpeve, Kpale and Goviefe.
Ms Brown, the Chief Executive Officer of the
New England Biolab Foundation in the United States of America secured funding
through her NGO for a project dubbed “Conserving the Weto Sacred Grove” which
sought to replenish the forest reserves that had been degraded.
Mr Pascal Benson Atiglah, Project Coordinator
of Accelerated Rural Development Organization a non-governmental organization
with focuses on sustainable environmental management, said they observed that
there was “massive deforestation along the Akuapim-Togo range especially around
the Goviefe communities”.
He said that prompted them to source funding
to revive and protect the fast depleting forest and 30 sacred groves in the
Region.
Mr Atiglah noted that the over 100-year old
Goviefe sacred grove had been maintained due to the belief that it was the most
sacred part of the forest.
GNA
