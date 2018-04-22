Home | News | Newly Reconstituted Textile And Garments Technical Committee Inaugurated

Newly Reconstituted Textile And Garments Technical Committee Inaugurated

Dan Soko
Newly Reconstituted Textile And Garments Technical Committee Inaugurated

Textile manufacturing in Ghana is an industry consisting of ginneries and textile mills producing batik, wax cloth, fancy printed cloth and Kente cloth.

The industry has shown signs of significant growth in recent years, promoting high-quality traditionally designed fabrics as "Made in Ghana" to niche markets, especially the US.

Today, Ghana's textiles industry include vertically integrated mills, horizontal weaving factories and the traditional textile manufacturing firms involved in spinning, hand-weaving and fabric-processing.

However, there is a challenge of how to ensure that quality fabrics and prints are produced to meet international standards and further cut down importation and smuggling of goods.

It is against this background that the reconstituted National Technical Committee for Textiles and Garments has been inaugurated to work and ensure that Ghana meets the requirements for the production of textiles and garment for local and international markets.

The Committee is currently made up of 22 experts, who would be responsible for the development and promulgation of standards for the Textiles and Garment industry.

Addressing the gathering, Madam Eunice Antiaye, Head of Textiles and Garment Department, Accra Technical University, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Committee assured that the committee would utilise their expertise to encourage producers and manufacturers in Ghana to come out with quality products through applicable standards for the market.

"The work items that had been proposed include; size-designation for men and boys' garments, women and girls' garments, then size-designation for men and boys' underwear, night wear and shirts. Size designation for women and girls underwear, foundation garment and shirts. Garment construction, Professional care in terms of cleaning and finishing, assessment, care labelling codes as well as the code of practice for garment producers, and review some of the standards for the industry," she stated.

On his part, the Trade Ministry's Representative, Mr Nyame Berfi, Director in-charge of Multilateral, Regional and Bilateral Trade at the Ministry who inaugurated the Committee on behalf of Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremarten, the Sector Minister, said Ghana could not take full advantage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) due to sub-standard goods.

He emphasised the importance of rigidly keeping to applicable standards as far as the Textiles and Garment industry was concerned and tasked the Committee to pay attention to the variety of fabrics, material and finishes in the production of textile articles and for modifications in the description of care processes.

Mr Kyeremanten also tasked the members of the Committee to use their expertise to come out with standards and requirements needed to ensure safety and quality of products from the industry.

Professor Alex Dodoo, Director General of the GSA said the Committee members represented capable men and women in the country who set standards for the nation in line with international standards.

He said quite often, most of the standards that were operational in the country were not known while other standards faced the challenges of enforcement and the GSA was determined to ensure that whatever standards were set, 'to the extent permissible in law' were implemented.

Prof Dodoo mentioned challenges confronting the textile and garment industry as; sub-standard buttons, zips, tread, under-sized measuring tapes as well as the inability to penetrate the job markets.

'The task we have thrown to the Technical Committee is that Ghanaian clothes have sizes, please let's know the standards for our sizes-for Fugu, for Kaftan and so on. That's the only way we can trade online.

He said the textile industry was a critical area creating jobs for the people and so the need to put in place the quality infrastructure in terms of the quality of tread, fabric, dyes and the sizes available in tune with the best standards for higher patronage.

He disclosed that GSA was sourcing for funds to build a textile lab in Ghana like that of Ivory Coast, to support the Ghanaian industry.

5192018102154 img20180518wa0037

5192018102154 img20180518wa0038

5192018102156 img20180518wa0036

5192018102214 img 20180518 094521

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Levante hat-trick star Emmanuel Boateng to miss final game of the season through suspension

May 19, 2018

Royal Wedding fabric appears on Ghanaian textile market hot

May 19, 2018

Your Response To Publication Opens A Huge Can of Telecom Worms–IMANI Tells Communications Ministry

May 19, 2018

Schools Receive Furniture From NIPDA

May 19, 2018

Harlequins UK Coach Sharpens Ghana Rugby Skills

May 19, 2018

Conte To Have The Final Say Over Mourinho?

May 19, 2018

Chelsea Beat Man Utd At Wembley To Win FA Cup

May 19, 2018

Ofori-Atta faulted by CLOGSAG

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Epistaxis, How to Manage Nose Bleed

May 17, 2018

Gov’t Given Two Weeks Ultimatum To Deal With Military/Police Clash

May 17, 2018

LPG Operators To Go On Nationwide Strike Next Week

May 17, 2018

BOSCH Opens Ultra-modern Showroom In Accra

May 17, 2018

Agric Minister Must Answer Questions In Parliament

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!