Assembly Members Charged To Assist Increase IGF

Dan Soko
The Nsawam- Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Isaac Buabeng has charged assembly members in the municipality to support the assembly to intensify its efforts to collect more revenue internally for development.

He said this year, the Assembly budgeted to collect an amount of GH¢1,375, 944. 40 as its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) and the actual IGF collected by the Assembly as at the end of March 2018 stood at GH¢438,621.67, which represented 31 per cent of the target for the year.

Mr Buabeng said this when he gave a report during the ordinary meeting of the Nsawam- Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly at Nsawam.

He said the major sources of funding for the assembly include IGF, District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and DDF, however the financial strength of the assembly was not one of the best considering its numerous commitments.

Mr Buabeng observed that internal revenue mobilisation over the years in the municipality had not kept pace with the growing demands of the citizens for developments, in the areas of education, health, sanitation, roads, electricity and sensitisation and appealed to Assembly Members to assist the assembly in revenue data collection, public education and sensitisation and taking part in revenue mobilisation workshop.

He said the assembly had engaged more commissioned collectors to assist in the area of revenue collection.

Mr Buabeng said at a recent executive committee meeting, it was recommended that a monitoring team be formed to regularly visit all revenue zones and also queries given to poor performing revenue collectors to ensure revenue targets were achieved.

The committee also suggested a meeting with occupants of the assembly market stalls to take inventory and re-allocate the property of the Assembly.

The committee also recommended the prosecution of drivers without pass tickets.

