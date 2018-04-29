World Metrology Day To Be Marked May 20th

The International community would mark on May 20 the World Metrology Day, an annual event during which more than 80 countries celebrate the impact of measurement on our daily lives.

The date was chosen in recognition of the signing of the Metre Convention on 20 May 1875, the beginning of formal international collaboration in metrology.

The treaty provides the basis for a coherent measurement system worldwide that underpins scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, as well as the improvement of the quality of life and the protection of the global environment.

Each year World Metrology Day is organized and celebrated jointly by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) and the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) with the participation of the national organizations responsible for metrology.

According to Dr Kofi Amponsah Bediako, Corporate Relations Director Ghana Standards Authority, the national statutory body responsible for developing, publishing and promoting standards in the country, the day would be marked with a number of media activities.

The GSA was set up by NRCD 173 of 1973. It is also the custodian for the weights and measures decree under NRCD 326 of 1975.

Its services include Testing and Inspection, Certification, Standards Development, Library and Information Dissemination, Training and Sensitisation, Public Education and Consumer Protection.

The theme for World Metrology Day 2018 is 'Constant Evolution of the International System of Units (SI).

The theme was chosen because in November 2018, the General Conference on Weights and Measures is expected to agree one of the largest changes to the International System of Units (the SI) since its inception.

The proposed changes are based on the results of research into new measurement methods that have used quantum phenomena as the basis for standards that are fundamental.

The SI will be based on a set of definitions each linked to the laws of physics and have the advantage of being able to embrace further improvements in measurement science and technology to meet the needs of future users for many years to come.

Across the world, national metrology institutes continually advance measurement science by developing and validating new measurement techniques at whatever level of sophistication is needed.

The national metrology institutes participate in comparisons coordinated by the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM) to ensure the reliability of measurement results worldwide.

The BIPM also provides a forum for its Member States to address new measurement challenges. The International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) develops International Recommendations, the aim of which is to align and harmonize requirements worldwide in many fields.

World Metrology Day recognizes and celebrates the contribution of all the people that work in intergovernmental and national organizations throughout the year on behalf of all.