Home | News | World Metrology Day To Be Marked May 20th

World Metrology Day To Be Marked May 20th

Dan Soko
World Metrology Day To Be Marked May 20th

The International community would mark on May 20 the World Metrology Day, an annual event during which more than 80 countries celebrate the impact of measurement on our daily lives.

The date was chosen in recognition of the signing of the Metre Convention on 20 May 1875, the beginning of formal international collaboration in metrology.

The treaty provides the basis for a coherent measurement system worldwide that underpins scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, as well as the improvement of the quality of life and the protection of the global environment.

Each year World Metrology Day is organized and celebrated jointly by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) and the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) with the participation of the national organizations responsible for metrology.

According to Dr Kofi Amponsah Bediako, Corporate Relations Director Ghana Standards Authority, the national statutory body responsible for developing, publishing and promoting standards in the country, the day would be marked with a number of media activities.

The GSA was set up by NRCD 173 of 1973. It is also the custodian for the weights and measures decree under NRCD 326 of 1975.

Its services include Testing and Inspection, Certification, Standards Development, Library and Information Dissemination, Training and Sensitisation, Public Education and Consumer Protection.

The theme for World Metrology Day 2018 is 'Constant Evolution of the International System of Units (SI).

The theme was chosen because in November 2018, the General Conference on Weights and Measures is expected to agree one of the largest changes to the International System of Units (the SI) since its inception.

The proposed changes are based on the results of research into new measurement methods that have used quantum phenomena as the basis for standards that are fundamental.

The SI will be based on a set of definitions each linked to the laws of physics and have the advantage of being able to embrace further improvements in measurement science and technology to meet the needs of future users for many years to come.

Across the world, national metrology institutes continually advance measurement science by developing and validating new measurement techniques at whatever level of sophistication is needed.

The national metrology institutes participate in comparisons coordinated by the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM) to ensure the reliability of measurement results worldwide.

The BIPM also provides a forum for its Member States to address new measurement challenges. The International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) develops International Recommendations, the aim of which is to align and harmonize requirements worldwide in many fields.

World Metrology Day recognizes and celebrates the contribution of all the people that work in intergovernmental and national organizations throughout the year on behalf of all.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Levante hat-trick star Emmanuel Boateng to miss final game of the season through suspension

May 19, 2018

Royal Wedding fabric appears on Ghanaian textile market hot

May 19, 2018

Your Response To Publication Opens A Huge Can of Telecom Worms–IMANI Tells Communications Ministry

May 19, 2018

Schools Receive Furniture From NIPDA

May 19, 2018

Harlequins UK Coach Sharpens Ghana Rugby Skills

May 19, 2018

Conte To Have The Final Say Over Mourinho?

May 19, 2018

Chelsea Beat Man Utd At Wembley To Win FA Cup

May 19, 2018

Ofori-Atta faulted by CLOGSAG

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Epistaxis, How to Manage Nose Bleed

May 17, 2018

Gov’t Given Two Weeks Ultimatum To Deal With Military/Police Clash

May 17, 2018

LPG Operators To Go On Nationwide Strike Next Week

May 17, 2018

BOSCH Opens Ultra-modern Showroom In Accra

May 17, 2018

Agric Minister Must Answer Questions In Parliament

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!