Minister Reveals SMEs Will Receive Support From Government

Dan Soko
Mr. Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, the Minister for Business Development, has pledged to give strong support to small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) to aid their growth.

Under the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) Programme 500 enterprises would be selected for assistance to optimally perform.

He said they would be given every needed push to become fully established, to create wealth and jobs.

The Minister was interacting with participants of the Africa Internship Academy (AIA) as part of the monitoring tour of the NEIP Programme.

NEIP aims to provide an integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses - focusing on business development services, business incubators and funding for youth-owned businesses.

The Minister, together with the Chief Executive Officer of NEIP, Mr. John Kumah met a section of participants and engaged them on various business models under the programme.

Mr. Awal Mohammed said those selected among the 500 would benefit from intensive entrepreneurial and business development training and mentorship programme of the AIA.

He said the number of beneficiary SMEs could double, come next year.

They were not going to be left unmonitored after receiving the support from government, and that, they would be assigned mentors to train and mentor them for five years to get them well established.

Mr. Kumah said the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) would be to the advantage to the NEIP participants.

He added that under the NABCO's Enterprise Ghana model, which was private sector focused, businesses could request for the services of accountants and marketers and they would be posted to work for them and be paid by the government.

Mr Daniel Antwi, the Africa Regional Business and Partnership Manager, gave the assurance that each participant would be thoroughly engaged to make sure they achieved their purpose for enrolling on the programme.

"Each participant will be profiled to make sure the programme is in general, value-for-time," he stated.

He commended the Minister and the CEO for working tirelessly - the eagerness to see the programme become a huge success.

