Ofori-Atta faulted by CLOGSAG

Business News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Paul Bampoe-Addo

The Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), Isaac Paul Bampoe-Addo says Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta had no “authority” to appoint new directors at his ministry.

“It is against the Supreme Court ruling on neutrality,” Isaac Bampoe-Addo stated on Friday at a durbar held to address the recent clashes in roles between special assistants and civil servants.

The issue is degenerating gradually with the Greater Accra branch of CLOGSAG pestering the National Executive Committee (NEC) to call a strike action.

Mr Bampoe-Addo noted that Mr Ofori-Atta recently publicly admitted appointing new directors at the Ministry of Finance.

“[The Minister of Finance] hasn’t got that authority,” CLOGSAG’s leader insisted.

He warned ministers to be careful about decisions they take especially if same conflict with the roles of staff of the civil and local government service.

“It is a privilege to be a minister. It is not a right.

“Structures have been handed down from generations to generations. It has been tried and tested. If you think you are too wise or you are too intelligent and because of that you cannot work with those structures, you must do the honourable thing.

“You must resign or else the structures will kick you out.”