Accountants, Auditors must help in building Ghana - Kwabena Situ

Dan Soko

Business News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: citibusinessnews.com

Accountants AuditorsAccording to Kwabena Situ Ghana is losing a lot of investment due to the failure of stakeholders

An Associate Director at Deloitte Ghana, Kwabena Situ is advising players in the accounting and auditing space to develop their capabilities to tackle issues of national concern to strengthen the economy.

Mr. Situ is optimistic the improvement will also aid in contributing their quota to national development.

“When communicating data, you need to be aware of certain things so in terms of nation development these qualities are key” he said.

Speaking to Citi Business News, Mr. Situ said the improvement will ultimately allow them the opportunity to contribute to national policies.

“Contribution to policies is key when we are developed to help us stay relevant” he added.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a special Annual General Meeting CPD organized by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Businesses must digitalize to attract investors

Kwabena Situ is also of the view that, the country is losing a lot of investment due to the failure of stakeholders in the accounting and auditing space to digitize.

According to him, businesses are dragging their feet and are being slow with digitalizing their operations which in turn costs the country good investment opportunities.

“We are having a lot of creativity in the area of technology and that is taking over the world now. Digital transformation is one of the areas we must start looking at critically if not we will keep losing all the investment opportunities” he added.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) had earlier called on the private sector to maintain corporate governance to attractive investors into the country.

