Home | News | Ministries not received budgetary allocation 5 months into 2018 – Minister reveals

Ministries not received budgetary allocation 5 months into 2018 – Minister reveals

Dan Soko

Business News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

Health Minister AgyemanHealth Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has suggested government is faced with financial challenges as budgetary allocation to the various ministries, departments and agencies are yet to be released five months into the year.

The situation, he said, was affecting the various ministries.

Speaking to TV3 Thursday on concerns raised by the Mental Health Authority regarding government’s failure to advance funds to health facilities under its umbrella, Mr. Agyeman-Manu said there appears to be cash flow challenges from the central bank.

“This year between January and now, I don’t know what is happening to central bank, it looks like our taxes are not performing very adequately and it is not only mental health, almost all the ministries our goods and services have suffered,” he said.

He added: “The ministry itself has not received any goods and services for the year but we are managing to run the health sector”

Mr. Agyeman-Manu said consequent to the challenges, his ministry and its agencies have had to rely on the benevolence of donor agencies and philanthropist to run since the beginning of this year.

“Like I told you earlier, the whole year, not a single agency in the ministry or in the health sector has received any significant votes. We have all been relying on meagre donor support that we are receiving for our activities but we’re running so when there is a challenge, we all have to face it”, he revealed.

Read: We’ve not received even a pesewa from gov’t – Mental Health Authority boss laments

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Mental Health Authority, Dr. Kwesi Osei, had told Accra-based 3FM Wednesday that the Authority has been running on charity because government has not given it its budgetary allocation.

Read: We’re all surviving on meagre donor support – Minister tells Mental Health Authority

The minister expressed surprise at the comments of the CEO and wondered what might have prompted the comments because according to him government has cleared part of the “massive debt” they inherited and it is doing all it has to do.

He further stated that it is not new that the Authority has had to depend on donor support because that has always been the case for the entire health sector.

“That has always been the case, there has never been an occasion in this country where benevolent people, philanthropists, donors haven’t supported, not only mental health but to our health systems”, he said.

He again stated the government is working to make the best out of the limited resources so the mental health authority should exercise patience and manage with the little that government has made available.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Levante hat-trick star Emmanuel Boateng to miss final game of the season through suspension

May 19, 2018

Royal Wedding fabric appears on Ghanaian textile market hot

May 19, 2018

Your Response To Publication Opens A Huge Can of Telecom Worms–IMANI Tells Communications Ministry

May 19, 2018

Schools Receive Furniture From NIPDA

May 19, 2018

Harlequins UK Coach Sharpens Ghana Rugby Skills

May 19, 2018

Conte To Have The Final Say Over Mourinho?

May 19, 2018

Chelsea Beat Man Utd At Wembley To Win FA Cup

May 19, 2018

Ofori-Atta faulted by CLOGSAG

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Epistaxis, How to Manage Nose Bleed

May 17, 2018

Gov’t Given Two Weeks Ultimatum To Deal With Military/Police Clash

May 17, 2018

LPG Operators To Go On Nationwide Strike Next Week

May 17, 2018

BOSCH Opens Ultra-modern Showroom In Accra

May 17, 2018

Agric Minister Must Answer Questions In Parliament

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!