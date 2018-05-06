Ghanaian celebrities join fans for 3rd edition of Celebrity Workout

Sports News of Saturday, 19 May 2018

play videoThe 3rd edition of the 'Celebrity Workout'

Ghanaian celebrities joined their fans at the Aviation Social Center to promote healthy living through exercise at the 3rd edition of the 'Celebrity Workout' on Saturday.

Former Black Stars duo Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston were joined by other celebrities from the entertainment sector which included Okyeame Kwame, Bisa Kdei, Prince David Osei, Gasmilla and Rosemond Brown and other corporate workers for the May edition.

The Celebrity Workout session is aimed at infusing the spirit of exercising into the Ghanaian youth as well as providing the opportunity to socialize with public figures.

Participants were treated to good aerobic sessions as there was no dull moment from the instructors.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, versatile musician Okyeame Kwame was ecstatic about the event and entreated Ghanaians to engage more in workout sessions in order to increase their lifespan and decrease the probability of contracting any disease.

Okyeame Kwame went on to beat Stephen Appiah and Prince David Osei in a workout battle.