Ghana can do better in corruption fight - Prof Apori Nkansah

Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA
Kumasi, May 19, GNA - Professor Lydia Apori
Nkansah, Dean of the Faculty of Law, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and
Technology (KNUST), has called for intensification of the national
anti-corruption campaign, to stop the abuse of entrusted power for private
gain.
Corruption, she said, remained a huge threat
to the nation’s socio-economic progress and demanded collective action to
effectively deal with.
“Ghana already, has in place well-structured
anti-corruption institutions. We, however, need stronger will from the people
at the family, community and national level to enable them work efficiently.”
She was speaking a three-day annual general
assembly meeting of Amnesty International Ghana, held at Abankro in the Ejisu
Municipality.
“Ending corruption and eradicating poverty:
effective ways to advance social and economic rights”, was the theme chosen for
the event.
The meeting discussed national policies and
programmes designed to tackle corruption, outcomes and implementation
challenges alongside the role of stakeholders.
Prof. Apori Nkansah noted that successive
governments had sought to address the problem and yet “corruption seems to be
gaining formidable grounds in our society. The nation’s wealth basket is
leaking badly, causing hunger, deprivations and poverty”.
“Resources meant for development are diverted
for private gains. This is evil and must be eradicated as it deprives people
from reaching their potential and becoming all that they were created to be.”
She called for severe punishment for public
office holders caught in corrupt practices and said Ghana could do better in
the fight against the canker.
Nana Afrane Okese IV, Omanhene of Ejisu, asked
that corrupt officials were named and shamed, adding that, this was how to make
corruption a disincentive.
Mr. Robert Akoto Amoafo, Director of Amnesty
International Ghana, advised members of the local chapter, to redouble their
effort at helping people to reject dishonest conduct.
GNA
