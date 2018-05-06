"Zongos" to see action soon - Veep

By
Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA
Denu, May 19, GNA - The Vice President, Dr
Mahamudu Bawumia has given the assurance of government's commitment to facelift
"zongo" communities across the country.
He said the "Zongo Development Fund"
had received allocations, which would soon change the face of all
"zongos".
Dr Bawumia who gave the assurance during a
day's Ramadan Tour of the Volta Region said government would soon announce the
Chief Executive Officer and managers of the "Zongo Development Fund"
to facilitate the transformation agenda.
He said in line with government's promise of
providing jobs for the youth, about 3000 Arabic teachers would be engaged in
the educational sector.
The Vice President asked the youth to take
advantage of government’s employment programmes like the Nation Builders Corps
(NABCO), which would employ about 350 youths per constituency.
He gave GH¢6,000.00, 15 bags of sugar and 10
bags of rice to the Muslim community at Aflao.
Togbe Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount
Chief, Aflao Traditional Area, applauded the peaceful coexistence of Muslims
and other faiths in the country and pledged the continuous support of the
traditional authorities to Muslims in the area.
Mallan Yussif Musah, Imam, Border Mosque,
appealed for schools in the "zongos".
GNA
