Evangelist Amoah emerged winner of MTN Heroes of Change season IV

By Kodjo
Adams, GNA
Accra, May 19, GNA - Evangelist Naomi Esi Arku
Amoah, the Founder of the Royal Seed Foundation at Kasoa, Central Region, on
Friday night won this year’s MTN Heroes of Change Season IV.
She walked home with the coveted prize of
GH¢100,000.00, a citation and a plaque to support her charity works, which
caters for abandoned babies and homeless children, some of who have reached the
tertiary level.
She thanked MTN Foundation for the opportunity
and all who have in one way or the other supported her charity work and
appealed to other corporate bodies to come on board and support organizations
that spearhead development in society.
Three category winners were each presented
with a cheque for Gh¢30,000.00, a citation and a plaque.
They are Mr Emmanuel Annobil, Founder of
Mental Health NGO based in Kaneshie, Accra who won the Health category with his
project that takes mental patients off the streets, refreshes them, feed and
clothe them and re-integrate them into society.
Madam Serwah Quaynor, won the Education
category with her project the Autism Awareness Care and Training at Kokomelemle
in Accra while Rev Mrs Sanatu Nangtoma, Founder of the Tumakavi Development
Association in Tamale, won the Economic empowerment category with her project
that focuses on girl child education, women empowerment, eradication of poverty
and health of babies.
The other six finalists - Ayisha Fuseini, Dr.
Quincy Attipoe, Josephine Agbo-Nettey, Dr. Dzifa Dey, Prince Oduro Williams,
and Linat Osman Kundaribuo - received Gh¢10,000.00 each to support their
projects.
A special awards category was presented to the
media and showbiz personalities who have impacted society through their
reportage and charity projects.
They are Mr Seth Kwame Boateng and Joseph
Opoku Gakpo of the Multimedia Group, Musician Okyeame Kwame and Actress Yvonne
Nelson and Yvonne Okoro, were all
honoured.
Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady commended
MTN Foundation for gesture and the award winners for their selfless
contributions to society.
She said it was imperative for the country to
develop structures and support systems that will promote the work of
individuals in social interventions such as these Heroes of Change.
The Second Lady explained that these
structures would make it easier for more people to undertake and sustain such
initiatives and called on other organizations to emulate the work of MTN Ghana.
Mr Samuel Koranteng, the Acting Corporate
Services Executive, MTN Ghana, said the foundation had passion to brighten
lives in communities and would continue to commit more resources into
brightening lives through projects such as MTN Heroes of Change.
He said so far, the Foundation had initiated
142 projects across the education, health, and economic empowerment in ten
years with an amount of 13,456,375 dollars and impacted four million people
directly and indirectly.
Musicians such as Kwami Eugene, Alfred B.
Crentsil thrilled the audience with superlative songs to their admiration amid
dancing and singing.
GNA
