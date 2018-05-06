Home | News | Evangelist Amoah emerged winner of MTN Heroes of Change season IV

Evangelist Amoah emerged winner of MTN Heroes of Change season IV

Dan Soko

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, May 19, GNA - Evangelist Naomi Esi Arku Amoah, the Founder of the Royal Seed Foundation at Kasoa, Central Region, on Friday night won this year’s MTN Heroes of Change Season IV.

She walked home with the coveted prize of GH¢100,000.00, a citation and a plaque to support her charity works, which caters for abandoned babies and homeless children, some of who have reached the tertiary level.

She thanked MTN Foundation for the opportunity and all who have in one way or the other supported her charity work and appealed to other corporate bodies to come on board and support organizations that spearhead development in society.

Three category winners were each presented with a cheque for Gh¢30,000.00, a citation and a plaque.

They are Mr Emmanuel Annobil, Founder of Mental Health NGO based in Kaneshie, Accra who won the Health category with his project that takes mental patients off the streets, refreshes them, feed and clothe them and re-integrate them into society.

Madam Serwah Quaynor, won the Education category with her project the Autism Awareness Care and Training at Kokomelemle in Accra while Rev Mrs Sanatu Nangtoma, Founder of the Tumakavi Development Association in Tamale, won the Economic empowerment category with her project that focuses on girl child education, women empowerment, eradication of poverty and health of babies.

The other six finalists - Ayisha Fuseini, Dr. Quincy Attipoe, Josephine Agbo-Nettey, Dr. Dzifa Dey, Prince Oduro Williams, and Linat Osman Kundaribuo - received Gh¢10,000.00 each to support their projects.

A special awards category was presented to the media and showbiz personalities who have impacted society through their reportage and charity projects.

They are Mr Seth Kwame Boateng and Joseph Opoku Gakpo of the Multimedia Group, Musician Okyeame Kwame and Actress Yvonne Nelson and  Yvonne Okoro, were all honoured.

Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady commended MTN Foundation for gesture and the award winners for their selfless contributions to society.

She said it was imperative for the country to develop structures and support systems that will promote the work of individuals in social interventions such as these Heroes of Change.

The Second Lady explained that these structures would make it easier for more people to undertake and sustain such initiatives and called on other organizations to emulate the work of MTN Ghana.

Mr Samuel Koranteng, the Acting Corporate Services Executive, MTN Ghana, said the foundation had passion to brighten lives in communities and would continue to commit more resources into brightening lives through projects such as MTN Heroes of Change.

He said so far, the Foundation had initiated 142 projects across the education, health, and economic empowerment in ten years with an amount of 13,456,375 dollars and impacted four million people directly and indirectly.

Musicians such as Kwami Eugene, Alfred B. Crentsil thrilled the audience with superlative songs to their admiration amid dancing and singing.

GNA

