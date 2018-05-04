Home | News | Nungua residents undertake clean-up exercise

Nungua residents undertake clean-up exercise

Dan Soko

Accra, May 19, GNA – The residents of Nungua on Saturday undertook a massive clean-up exercise in the area as part of the preparations towards their Homowo Festival this year.

It was organized by Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, the Member of Parliament for the area together with the Nungua Traditional Council.

Gborbu Wulomo, Numo Borketey Laweh Tsuru, the Overlord of Ga State in an address advised the people to join hands with the chiefs and elders to ensure environmental cleanliness to prevent diseases.

He called on the residents to avoid dumping of refuse into drains and to make sure that their surroundings are tidy.

Madam Quaye, who is also the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development had promised to provide dustbins for the Nungua Township to be placed at vantage points to help keep the area clean.

She later donated assorted drinks and food items to the chiefs and elders for the celebration of their Homowo.

The Homowo literary means ‘hooting at hunger’ and celebrated by the Ga-Dangme indigenes in the Greater Accra Region.

GNA

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

