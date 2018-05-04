Nungua residents undertake clean-up exercise

Accra, May 19, GNA – The residents of Nungua
on Saturday undertook a massive clean-up exercise in the area as part of the
preparations towards their Homowo Festival this year.
It was organized by Madam Elizabeth Afoley
Quaye, the Member of Parliament for the area together with the Nungua
Traditional Council.
Gborbu Wulomo, Numo Borketey Laweh Tsuru, the
Overlord of Ga State in an address advised the people to join hands with the
chiefs and elders to ensure environmental cleanliness to prevent diseases.
He called on the residents to avoid dumping of
refuse into drains and to make sure that their surroundings are tidy.
Madam Quaye, who is also the Minister of
Fisheries and Aquaculture Development had promised to provide dustbins for the
Nungua Township to be placed at vantage points to help keep the area clean.
She later donated assorted drinks and food
items to the chiefs and elders for the celebration of their Homowo.
The Homowo literary means ‘hooting at hunger’
and celebrated by the Ga-Dangme indigenes in the Greater Accra Region.
GNA
